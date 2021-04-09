To the editor: In her new bestseller “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” author Heather McGhee makes a compelling case that structural racism imposes costs not only for people of color, but for white people, too.
She uses examples from across the American experience, including the decision by white officials in many states during the 1950s and 1960s to drain public swimming pools rather than integrate them. She demonstrates, in case after case, the need for greater racial equity as the path to opening opportunities for all.
Across the nation and here in our region, public school systems risk becoming “drained public pools” as quality standards suffer, the roles of educators become more challenging, and teacher shortages loom. McGhee’s research makes clear that inclusion and equity are not simply desirable social outcomes; rather, strategies that insist on equity and inclusion provide the very pathway to better quality outcomes. Applying McGhee’s insights to our public schools will require strong and creative leadership.
Within the Pittsfield Public Schools District, where a new superintendent will soon be hired, examples of ongoing systemic inequities include the following:
• Pittsfield continues to underinvest in schools that serve the largest percentage of minority and lower-income families. Elementary schools in wealthier, predominantly white Pittsfield neighborhoods received substantial capital investment in recent decades, while students attending Conte Community School and Morningside Community School continue to endure the “open classroom” design that creates a chaotic and confusing educational experience. These elementary schools are important and lively neighborhood hubs and deserve greater public investment.
• While students of color make up more than 36 percent of the enrolled population, less than 8 percent of PPS educators identify as people of color. This means that white students continuously see themselves represented within the Pittsfield educational system, but students of color do not.
• In similar fashion, white students continuously see their own cultural experiences reflected in the school curriculum, while students of color see their experiences reflected much less often, and generally through the lens of historic trauma.
With these disparities in place for decades, it is apparent that PPS is a district in which it is the norm that students do not benefit from equitable investments in their academic success and achievement. A pattern of disparate treatment and inequitable investment begins in the earliest grades. These patterns “drain the pool” of shared resources and methodically erode the overall quality of educational outcomes for students of all races and income levels. Hard-working teachers and staff face intense pressure to achieve consistent results despite the deep inequality built into the system.
As a result, today more than 500 Pittsfield students per year choose wealthier, less-diverse school districts in Berkshire County rather than remain in their home district. The status quo is inflicting harm on students and families of color, and is clearly also no longer adequately serving the needs of many white students, either.
Public interviews for four finalist candidates for the position of PPS superintendent are scheduled for April 12 and 13. Previous candidate discussions are available on Pittsfield Community Television. These sessions have drawn the attention of community members interested in quality and equity in our regional educational system.
Pittsfield is hardly alone in facing these challenges head-on. Racial disparities can be found in all of our public school systems, and indeed in nearly every system that builds our shared social fabric and drives our economy. Creating change will require a great deal of teamwork and collaboration across racial and class divides. The investments we make in our young people, and in all of our neighborhoods, truly represent the “sum of us” and define the future we should expect for our region.
John Bissell, A.J. Enchill, Sadiya Quetti-Goodson, Julianne Boyd, District Attorney Andrea Harrington, Maya Richards, Peter Dillon, Ty Allan Jackson, The Rev. Sheila Sholes Ross, Dr. Lisa Donovan, Dr. Frances Jones-Sneed, Peter Taylor, Janet Elsbach andGwendolyn VanSant.