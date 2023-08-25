Letter: Time for traffic enforcement reset on Holmes Road

To the editor: The commercial traffic, of which I mean 18-wheelers, has become unbearable on Holmes Road.
This is a residential road with signs on both ends indicating that heavy commercial traffic is excluded. Apparently, this was originally initiated because of the damage that can be caused to the bridge. With the new bridge installed, it’s time to issue tickets for those truckers who don’t follow the restrictions.
Many Holmes Road home owners have noticed a considerable increase in noise on the road, speeding drivers and commercial traffic, thus it is no longer safe to bike or walk on this residential road. A more prominent sign such as the one on Dalton Division Road/East Street with a flashing light needs to be installed, and then the police departments in both Lenox and Pittsfield need to issue tickets. I would think a few tickets would cause drivers to think twice about using the road and would help to deter speeding.
Apparently, the City Council members for this ward are adverse to getting involved. Is it not there responsibility to advocate for those they represent?
Susan White, Lenox