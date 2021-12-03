To the editor: I am responding to the misinformed letter published regarding the End of Life Options Act. ("Letter: Oppose assisted suicide bill in Massachusetts Legislature," Eagle, Dec. 1.)
This legislation provides individuals some control over bringing closure to their life. The recent letter to the editor makes many inaccurate assumptions and statements that do not correlate with fact.
First of all, the idea that insurance companies and the government are pushing and benefiting from medical aid in dying is preposterous. There is no basis in fact to this. The decision to request medication is personal. The only role played by the government is in the passing of legislation to make it possible. Presently, 10 states and the District of Columbia have done so.
The letter-writer questions the utilization of the proposed legislation. The proposed law is replete with safeguards to ensure rationality, authenticity and steadfastness of each individual's decision to seek medical aid in dying. For example, two doctors must separately agree that a patient has six months or less to live and a mental health specialist must agree that the patient is mentally capable to make such a decision.
There is a fundamental difference between medical aid in dying and suicide. The use of the term "suicide" conflates the desire of a terminally ill, suffering person for accelerated death with the tragic and inappropriate act by which an unhappy but otherwise healthy person might take their own life. The very use of the term assisted "suicide" is disingenuous and misleading.
A recent poll conducted by The Boston Globe noted that 70 percent of Massachusetts residents are in favor of the End of Life Options Act. It is time to make Massachusetts the 11th state to provide its citizens with some control over the closure of their lives.
David Rempell, Williamstown