To the editor: Charles Wohl advocates for vaccine and mask mandates ("Letter: A defense of Berkshire venues’ COVID protocols," Eagle, April 26).
He fears hospitals being overrun with COVID-infected patients. He claims science supports his position, but his science is from the stone age. The human race is much smarter now in the third year of COVID. Last summer, a study was released by Israel involving 46,000 fully vaccinated people and 46,000 with natural immunity from prior infection. The evidence was overwhelming that the immunity from the fully vaccinated group was severely depleted after a few months. The fully vaccinated group was many times more likely to have breakthrough infection and spread COVID. We all know somebody fully vaccinated that was infected with COVID. This renowned study was accepted by hundreds of U.S. scientists including Johns Hopkins.
Despite this very valuable information based on a study of 96,000 people in real life, Berkshire Health Systems fired some of its workforce due to vaccine mandates. It was apparent that BHS wasn’t overrun with COVID cases even back then. The present omicron BA.2 variant is far less potent and has pushed out the more severe delta variant. BHS should rehire those needed health care workers. More studies have since come to light that have the very same conclusions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finally was forced to acknowledge more science in the public square. The CDC announced publicly in January this year that immunity from vaccines is only temporary and “cannot stop the spread of COVID” and natural immunity is superior. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky attributes most deaths to the medically frail with four specific comorbidities. We have learned that mismanagement of COVID has caused enormous collateral damages to millions. Every one of us feels the many problems in the country as a direct result.
It’s imperative to all of us to discuss all the new science, new treatments, realization that a vast majority of the total population is not at risk, how to better manage the small percentage that is at risk, and set aside politics and fear. We are not in a state of emergency and must revoke emergency use authorization to restore liability responsibility to big pharma. Let’s stop showing our enemies how easily we destroy ourselves.
Gary Willey, Tyringham