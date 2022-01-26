To the editor: OK, I've had every shot possible. This is our third pandemic year; let's get real.
I believe in the shots and the masks, but now is the time to handle the pandemic as a bad cold or a bad flu. Stop shutting everything down. It's putting the country out of business and totally making business owners too crippled to revive their businesses and their lives.
Schoolchildren are suffering more than any others. Their parents are helpless day after day as to what to expect next in keeping their jobs and keeping their children in classes.
Let's get a grip. It is what it is, and it won't get better any time soon. The pandemic will more than likely be a lifelong problem, so it's time we take a different route — a route of caution but not terror.
Barbara A. Bizzi, Pittsfield