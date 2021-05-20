To the editor: It is time to end the American-Israeli relationship and permanently suspend both military and financial aid to Israel, under the doctrine that no American-made weapons of war be used in the commission of genocide.
Israel receives $3.8 billion of aid annually and this money should be spent in this country on myriad good causes. Also, it is a known fact that the American-Israeli relationship only produces more animosity toward our country by Arab countries in the Middle East and is a national security and financial liability that we can no longer afford.
This is the only solution that will help our country and the others involved in this conflict.
Joseph DiNicola, Pittsfield