Letter: Time to return Roxanne McCaffrey to Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: We would like to express our support for Roxanne McCaffrey for Select Board for the town of Stockbridge.
Roxanne has a wealth of experience. She served with distinction in her prior stint on the Select Board. Roxanne worked collaboratively with town boards and with her fellow Select Board members to achieve practical workable solutions. She listens well and is quite responsive to the needs and concerns of the townspeople. She understands the governing process. It is time to return Roxanne to the Stockbridge Select Board.
Please join us in voting for Roxanne.
Tom and Chris Schuler, Stockbridge