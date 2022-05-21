To the editor: We know that the bottle bill works. When the bill was first adopted and it covered most containers for sale in Massachusetts, the majority of those containers were recycled.
But now, we have two problems:
1. Many drinks on the shelf now didn’t exist when the law passed in 1982, so they don’t have a deposit.
2. For the beverages that do have a deposit, it hasn’t been updated in 40 years. Because of the above, only 42 percent of all beverage containers sold in Massachusetts have a deposit under the current law.
So, millions of plastic and other containers are being thrown into incinerators and landfills, damaging public health and the health of the Bay State. It’s beyond time we update the bottle bill. Rep. Marjorie Decker and Sen. Cynthia Creem’s Better Bottle Bill (H.3289/S.2149) brings us back to the 21st century. Thank you to state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli and state Sen. Adam Hinds for supporting the bill. It’s time we pass it.
Stephanie A. Blumenthal, Sheffield