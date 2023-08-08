Letter: Timeliness lacking among too many patrons at Berkshire performances

To the editor: Eight o'clock is when the small hand is on the eight and the big hand is on the 12.
It does not occur when the small hand is on the eight and the big hand is on the five or the 10. Why can't the theaters and Tanglewood et al. start letting their patrons know that the time on their ticket is when the performance will start? People will quickly learn to pay attention to the time of the event when they are told that they cannot enter the theater or the shed until an appropriate break.
For those who forgot, eight o'clock is when the small hand is on the eight and the big hand is on the 12.
Bob Apter, Pittsfield