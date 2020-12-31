Times will be tough, but Trump will be gone
To the editor: Yes, times will be tough in 2021 as stated in the letter to the editor on Dec. 23.
It will be tough having a president who tells us the truth and holds the Russians accountable for hacking our security systems and placing bounties on our soldiers.
A president who does not having children benefiting and pickpocketing the taxpayers while running businesses out of the White House.
A president who doesn’t cower to dictators and cares for people other than himself.
There are numerous other crosses that we must bear during the next four years, but if we make it through, unlike the over 300,000-plus who are no longer with their loved ones, I guess we can deal with the pain.
John FitzGerald, Pittsfield