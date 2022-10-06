To the editor: As a member of the "hot rod" community, I have noticed the many dual black tire marks on roads and parking lots throughout Pittsfield and the surrounding towns.
Some are swirls and donuts, others are snake-like and go on for quite a long way, perhaps 60 to 80 feet or so. This takes a lot of horsepower to put down tracks like that. My knowledge of high horsepower engines and positive-traction rear ends tells me that there are two types of cars making these bold statements: 400-plus horsepower, rear-wheel-drive cars and small "souped-up" front-wheel-drive cars that are a favorite of the younger set.
The latest set of tire marks was seen on my way to work this past Monday on the newly paved Dalton Division Road. Have you seen others? I guess tires are not a concern for these young marauders.
Tim Herene, Hinsdale