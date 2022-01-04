To the editor: I was smiling as I read "Our Opinion: We wish you a happy and hopeful New Year" on Page A6 of the Jan. 1 Berkshire Eagle.
If you haven't read it yet, check out the uplifting editorial that tells the story of folks getting a home in Berkshires after fleeing Afghanistan — happening because folks here in the Jewish Family Services as well as Berkshire veterans and faith groups worked to make it so. Those helpful folks "extended a hand of hope to others who need it most."
That paragraph was followed by the great news of a "shattered ceiling" in the North Adams mayor's race that elected the first woman as North Adams Mayor.
Yes, a happy and hopeful new year in the Berkshires. May you find it so.
George Bissell, Dalton