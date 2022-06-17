To the editor: I am disheartened to write yet another letter about a report of bullying in the Lenox schools. ("Is the Lenox school district handling bullying reports properly? An outside audit is in the works," Eagle, June 15.)
If you demonstrate privilege and entitlement, then your children will do the same. The adults must demonstrate compassion and understanding for people who are less fortunate. Bullying cannot be eradicated with rules and suspensions. It requires empathy for people that are different from you.
So I challenge the students, parents of students, the staff and the Lenox community to step up and make a change.
Nancy Stuart, Lee