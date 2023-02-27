Letter: Buyers must beware secondary ticket market

To the editor: We were deeply troubled when we read Simon Winchester’s recent column describing how he had fallen prey to a scam in purchasing tickets to see James Taylor perform at Tanglewood on July 4 (“I just wanted to see James Taylor at Tanglewood, but I clicked into some terrible ticket trouble,” February 24, 2023).
Sadly, Mr. Winchester’s costly mistake is all too common. His error does not make him an “idiot,” as he described himself, merely one of countless consumers who have been duped by disreputable ticket resellers operating in an under-regulated online market. Trying to prevent price gouging and exorbitant and often undisclosed fees in the secondary ticket sales market has become a game of whack-a-mole for event promoters like the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Tanglewood’s parent. The patchwork of state and federal regulation and its weak enforcement is as maddening for concert promoters like the BSO and popular musicians like James Taylor as it is for consumers like Mr. Winchester. When the public’s trust in the fairness and transparency of the market system is broken, we all suffer.
So, in the absence of new legislation to protect consumers and stricter enforcement of existing laws, two questions naturally arise for people interested in attending other Tanglewood events this summer: What can ticket buyers do to protect themselves, and what measures is the BSO taking to block scammers?
First, the public on-sale date for Tanglewood tickets is March 9, and the only legitimate online source is the box office or bso.org. Tickets for the two James Taylor concerts went on sale earlier than the rest of the Tanglewood season, and both dates are sold out; any tickets being offered online now are from a reseller. Buyers should beware.
Second, the BSO website has invested in a range of sophisticated security measures to prevent automated “bots” from buying large quantities of tickets to resell at inflated prices. Our site can detect accounts associated with known ticket resellers and block them from completing a purchase. The BSO ticketing site also prevents accounts from opening multiple orders at the same time and can limit ticket purchase quantities, as necessary. These measures are helping to make it harder for ticket resellers, but they are persistent and continually devise new ways to try to circumvent our protections.
We appreciate that Mr. Winchester was willing to share his story publicly. Humbling as his experience was, it serves as a cautionary tale for his fellow Berkshire Eagle readers. We hope the experience will not diminish his enjoyment of seeing James Taylor’s show, nor his interest in attending other events at Tanglewood. We are very grateful to Kim and James Taylor for generously donating the proceeds of their July 4 performance to Tanglewood and look forward to seeing Mr. Winchester and many other Eagle readers then and at other events this summer.
Jeffrey D. Dunn
The writer is interim president and chief executive officer of the Boston Symphony Orchestra