Letter: To get to artificial intelligence, we'll have to surpass artificial stupidity

To the editor: I wrote this while on a telephone hold with a national credit card company. (I’ll not name the company.)
I just want to say that all the fuss about the danger of AI is premature. Instead of AI, I want to put forth the notion of AS: Artificial Stupidity. AI has a long way to go, demonstrated in real time to me while I heard these recorded messages several times with no accurate response to my verbal or digitally punched-in answers; their system simply forwards me in circles.
I’ll be long dead before AI becomes what we think it is. I used to look forward to a clear AI system after a lifetime of dealing with people who could care less; right now, I just want to go back to an old-fashioned human voice, someone who might have a better chance at dealing with my minor issue than whatever AI system these masterminds have set up.
After finishing this letter, I was still on “hold.” It’s just another good argument for having a glass of wine at the end of the day.
Eric Rudd, North Adams