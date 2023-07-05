Letter: To prevent prejudice, start with school and home

To the editor: I was glad to see the letter to the editor condemning the silence following the Nessacus antisemitism incident. ("Letter: Silence is compliance in wake of Nessacus antisemitism incident," Eagle, June 30.)
Recently, I attended a discussion about antisemitism and the current production of "Cabaret" by Barrington Stage Company. About 450 people were there — a good turnout but were they preaching to the choir? Where were children at the school where the incident happened? Where were their parents?
When I was in junior high, we were shown the film "Night and Fog." Here I was, a Jewish child brought up in a Jewish home in New York. I knew there was a Holocaust, but I didn't know the Holocaust until this film opened my eyes. The film left me in a state of shock. I cried for days, and I had horrific nightmares. But I learned.
Films, stories, books, firsthand memories all must be available to children and their parents. Education is essential about all religions, all races, all sexual identities. We have to start at school and at home.
Susan Zuckerman, Pittsfield