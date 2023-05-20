Letter: The Garbage Trail Walk may have been prescient

To the editor: Sunday, a rag-tag group of hipsters and other '60s types will step into a time warp taking to the back roads of Stockbridge and Great Barrington. ("Great Barrington: Huntington's Disease fundraising walk," Eagle, May 17.)
Spurred on by a small fleet of aging VW microbuses, these boomers will participate in the Garbage Trail Walk, a fundraiser for Huntington's disease organized by the children of folk singer Arlo Guthrie. His father, legendary songwriter Woodie Guthrie, died of Huntington's in 1967, hence the family's interest in this hereditary neurological disease.
Now marking its 20th anniversary, the walk incorporates elements of Arlo Guthrie's infamous 1967 hit "Alice's Restaurant Massacree." The 18-minute song recounts Guthrie's 1965 arrest after he illegally dumped garbage in Stockbridge. His subsequent conviction disqualified him from the draft.
"Alice's Restaurant," released in 1967, resonated with people disillusioned by the Vietnam War. Director Arthur Penn did a film adaptation in 1969. Garbage referenced in the song came from a Thanksgiving dinner held at the Old Trinity Church in Van Deusenville, where Alice Brock — the Alice of the song — once resided. She ran a tiny restaurant in Stockbridge. The walk begins at the church, now the interfaith Guthrie Center.
The VW microbuses ferry participants from the church to the cafe that was once Alice's restaurant. After a leisurely breakfast, people head out on the six-mile walk back to the church. The VWs are a nod to the one Guthrie used to transport the garbage. Drivers check for people along the way who might not be able to complete the walk. Some are in the early stages of Huntington's.
There are no sprinters. In fact, attractions every mile or so slow people down. There's a pickle stop, in deference to Arlo Guthrie's "The Motorcycle Song." At the police stop near the dump, an officer is often on hand to pose for photos.
Canceled during COVID, the walk is resuming after a three-year hiatus. In the interim, "Alice's Restaurant" has taken on new relevance.
With the war in Ukraine raging, young men are being drafted. The Ukrainians are fighting for their freedom, and the Russian conscripts — their casualty rate is extremely high — are being sacrificed as a consequence of Russian President Vladimir Putin's despotic folly.
Newly uncovered records point to the fact that U.S. authorities knew the Vietnam War was a lost cause. Nevertheless, they continued to send young men there.
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Barbara Silverstein, Toronto