To the editor: To the person who ripped down my lawn sign that referred to a ballot measure, you have violated my right to free speech.
You do not have the right to do that. In removing the sign from the verge near my mailbox, you broke the law and showed disrespect for me and for our Constitution. The First Amendment to our Constitution states, “Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech.” I have notified the police of this action.
I admit that I do generalize about folks who don’t believe in the things that I believe in, like freedom of speech, the rule of law, democracy, civility, nonviolence and other liberal concepts, assuming that those folks have been misled by the lies of their leaders. It’s wrong-headed of me to make that assumption, and I admit that those on the right side of the room are a mixed bunch, just like those of us on the left side of the room.
Perhaps, you, sign-destroyer, don’t feel that way. You might feel that you do have the right to violate my rights. You might feel you can break other laws as well. For example, since I have repaired my sign and reestablished it as an icon of free speech, what might you choose to do next?
My right to express myself freely, without harming others, is important to me as an aspect of living in a democracy. It’s one of the most important gifts that democracy affords us: to be able to speak our thoughts freely, publicly, without the violent repercussions that would entail in a fascistic country.
If I have offended you by posting my sign, you have the right to post your own sign or write a letter to this publication. You don’t have the right to prevent me from expressing my views, nor do I have the right to prevent you from doing the same. In other words, don’t mess with my sign and know that I would never mess with yours or anybody else's.
If your motivation for removing my sign is that you feel powerless at times, so do we all. You have the right to be effective and powerful in our democracy. You can vote (and, if you’re not registered to vote, the deadline is Oct. 29).
And, please, leave my sign alone.
Linda Kaye-Moses, Pittsfield