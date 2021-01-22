Together, we can carry America forward
To the editor: Thank you for the editorial “New day dawns on America” in the Jan. 20 Berkshire Eagle.
You pointed out that the “way forward” requires “the cumulative strength of not just America’s leaders but its people to reach the light at the end of the tunnel ... if the new occupant of the Oval Office can begin the process of repairing America’s promise to its people and relationships with the world, then great things are possible. That hope, tempered by the tribulations we’ve collectively endured, will carry America into a new day.”
Together, we can do it.
George Bissell, Dalton