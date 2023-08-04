Letter: Tom Wojtkowski made me a better lawmaker

To the editor: I was very sad to hear of the passing of former state Rep. Tom Wojtkowski. ("Former state Rep. Thomas C. Wojtkowski Sr., a champion of public education, is remembered as 'the ultimate extrovert'," Eagle, Aug. 3.)
When I was first elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives more than 20 years ago, I fondly recall seeing him at the Statehouse every day. I would visit him in former Sen. Andrea Nuciforo’s office, where Tom was given a desk of his own. He did research for the office all on his own time, which I thought was remarkable. After Andrea left, I would visit Tom in the Statehouse Library where he did the same. Tom loved state government and always believed that we as legislators were there to help people. He taught me more than he may ever know, and I will forever cherish the conversations that we had.
I became a better public servant by following Tom’s lead. Whenever I show people around the Statehouse, I love pointing out the portrait of Gov. Foster Furcolo who signed the Community College legislation, establishing Berkshire Community College as the first in the commonwealth. Tom Wojtkowski doesn’t get nearly enough credit for the work that he did to get that legislation across the finish line, but I remind people all the time that it was Tom who actually wrote the bill that became law.
Tom was a great man. He was, in many ways, the de facto dean of the Berkshire delegation, always going out of his way to ensure that new legislators were supported and could be successful. He loved the Berkshires and had a vision for how to make our community better. Every legislator should follow his example I will miss him, but I remember the stories he shared with me. I will miss his history lessons. I will do my best to follow his example as I walk the halls of the building that he loved so dearly. Rest in peace to a man who lived an extraordinary life, represented the best of public service and touched so many lives along the way.
William “Smitty” Pignatelli, Lenox
The writer is the state representative of the 3rd Berkshire District.