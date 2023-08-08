Letter: Tom Wojtkowski was always there for me

To the editor: I'd like to echo the heartfelt remarks of Smitty Pignatelli ("Letter: Tom Wojtkowski made me a better lawmaker," Eagle, Aug. 4) upon the passing of former state Rep. Tom Wojtkowski.
Tom was a remarkable legislator, public servant and grand historian of both state and local political affairs. (Smitty's dad, John, was of the same mold.)
As a senior at St. Joe in March 1959, I had the privilege of representing my school at student government day at the Statehouse in Boston. I boarded a train from the grand old Pittsfield station and arrived in Boston, where Rep. Pat Callahan, whose seat I would take the next day, had arranged for a room for me at Boston's famous Parker House. The following morning, a short walk to the Statehouse brought me together with fellow students from schools throughout the commonwealth. There to greet the contingent from the Central Berkshire districts was a young state representative from Pittsfield, Tom Wojtkowski.
What might have been an overwhelming experience for a young lad from the Berkshires became a great opportunity as Tom took the four of us under his wing and gave us a grand escorted tour of the entire Statehouse, which also included meeting the governor in the executive office. At lunchtime, Tom was there to bring us to the cafeteria and make sure we were all fed (on the commonwealth).
Tom met with us again at the afternoon break and arranged a meeting point at the close of the day and offered the four of us a ride back to Pittsfield. We loaded ourselves into the famous Wojtkowski station wagon and set off for the Berkshires. But Tom had additional plans for us. He drove to a famous Boston steakhouse where he treated us to dinner. Unfortunately, this was a Friday and 1959, and he gently reminded those of us who were Catholic, including Tom himself, that we had to order fish. Representing St. Joe, I didn't have much choice. But the memories of that wonderful day remain with me these many years later.
Tom's narrative about government and public service, and the passion with which it was spoken lit a spark in me that even after college and early career to IBM led me to consider running for a public office. Tom was always there for me in my future political ventures. I will miss his advice, memories and friendship.
Joseph W. Ryan, Pittsfield
The writer is a former president of the Pittsfield City Council.