To the editor: It’s about a month before one of the unique jewels of the Berkshires, the Josh Billings RunAground, commences its 46th iteration.
I, along with so many others, look forward to participating in the race and celebrating our individual victories. As Josh Billings wrote, “To finish is to win.” For most or all of the past 45 years, the Josh ended at Tanglewood with its finish line and awards “bash” on the spacious parking lot. I’m disappointed that Tanglewood has opted out this year and with precious little commentary as to the reasons. ("Changes afoot for 2022 Josh Billings RunAground triathlon, as Stockbridge's Gould Meadows steps in to handle parking," Eagle, Aug. 12.)
I’ve always viewed the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood as good community partners. They host many high school and college graduations, offer discounted tickets for Berkshire County residents and employ many local people. The Josh is a quintessentially Berkshire County event that happens to draw participants from far and wide. It just seems that it was a perfect fit for the postseason Tanglewood facility and location. I’m certainly not in a position to know the logic behind the BSO’s decision, and I’m sure that the super-capable organizers at the Josh will rally to make this year’s race as smooth and memorable as those from past years. I’m simply sad that Tanglewood chose not to support this wonderful event.
Tim Bosworth, Lenox