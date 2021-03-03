Too much focus on a former president
To the editor: I am extremely concerned that the proper name that begins with “T” and ends with “p” has begun to dominate the media and our fragile society ... again.
There is an episode in the original “Star Trek” series that deals with the phenomenon that has occurred throughout history and is being repeated now. The antagonist is an entity that thrives on the emotion of fear. Once Kirk and his compatriots realize this, they are no longer threatened by the being and are no longer in danger. The entity can no longer wield power over them and melts back into a pool of dark misery.
Despots rise to power by pointing the public’s attention toward enemies that have no bearing on the problems borne by the society of the time. They then harness the negative energy of the mob and control its destructive actions until, eventually, the mob mentality subsides, but not before irreparable harm has been done. We and the media should ignore the want-to-be despot of the last four years. The T---p entity will melt back into its pool of filth where it will wallow in self-pity until it is entirely gone.
Bill Swindlehurst, Lee