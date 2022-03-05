To the editor: Thank you for publishing Molly Rideout's captivating, witty obituary essay on her neighbor. ("Molly Rideout: Requiem for a neighbor," Eagle, Feb. 26.)
Mr. Bailey came to life through her words: a neighborhood character and fixture who will surely be missed on his old corner. We have all known people who made a mark on their immediate worlds, if not the wider one, with their presence, humor and habits. These folks create the texture of community life, and especially these last two years that life has been so circumscribed and skeptical.
I appreciated this vivid glimpse into the life and community Mr. Bailey built. Would that we could all count on such an encomium from a talented friend to sum up our days once we go.
Emily Woodward, Stockbridge