To the editor: Kudos to Dusty Bahlman for his recent column about Gerald Doyle Sr. ("D.R. Bahlman: Remembering Gerald S. Doyle Sr.," Eagle, Nov. 2.)
I was privileged to work with Gerry while serving the city of Pittsfield as director of administrative services from 1984 to 1988. When I was first appointed to this position, I was informed that navigating the bureaucracy of Civil Service and Labor Service while dealing with this "stubborn Irishman" would be quite the challenge.
Nothing was further from the truth. Gerry not only continually supported my efforts while I served as personnel director for the city, but was always cooperative and helpful in his position as director of public works as I learned the ropes of city government.
As we worked together for many years, we also became good friends, and Gerry became a surrogate father to me as well. We spent countless hours together watching football games on TV, clearing trees and limbs on his woodlot or eating lunch together at the Highland or the Lantern where he "held court."
Dusty's column brought back great memories for me, as I am sure it did for many others. I will always treasure the time Gerry and I spent together.
William Ballen, Pittsfield