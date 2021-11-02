To the editor: This letter is in response to the article by Clarence Fanto "Critiques of weed dilemma draw denial" in the Oct. 28 Berkshire Eagle.
I am writing as a full-time resident of Stockbridge who lives on the outlet of the Bowl and is a longtime member of the Stockbridge Bowl Association. I am also the chair of the Stockbridge Democratic Town Committee, but I am not writing as that. It would be inappropriate for me to write as representing the town committee unless the members had the opportunity to discuss the document, make a motion and vote on it.
I question the appropriateness of the news release sent by the town administrator at the request of the chair of the Stockbridge Select Board and the president of the SBA. It's not unusual for a politician to disagree with something written by a journalist, but it is unusual to criticize an editorial comment in the name of the town without first bringing the issue to the attention of the other selectmen or the public. Our First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and freedom of the press are alive and well in Stockbridge and we want to keep them that way. Rockwell’s Four Freedoms hang over the Select Board’s seats as a reminder.
Stockbridge is fortunate to have a valuable town resource such as Stockbridge Updates where residents can get factual information about what took place at weekly meetings of town committees. Together with Zoom access and streaming by CTSB, the public can get a timely and complete vision of what took place no matter where they are.
A well-informed electorate is a prerequisite to democracy. We are fortunate to have a free online subscription newsletter published by a professional journalist that highlights town events, includes articles and letters submitted by townspeople as well as fantastic photography. Editor's comments and questions and other opinion pieces are clearly identified.
Lawsuits filed by the SBA against the town as well as the individual members of the Conservation Commission are not my idea of cooperation. I value having the freedom of speech to state my opinion.
Anita Schwerner, Stockbridge