Letter: Toy museum would be a good fit for Springside House

To the editor: I’ve had the good fortune of visiting two fabulous toy museums in recent years — one in Rochester, N.Y., the other in Nuremberg, Germany — and I found them both fascinating.
With the Springside House nearing completion ("With a match from free cash secured, Pittsfield officials plan to jump-start 'phase two' of renovations to Springside House," Eagle, March 30), why not have a toy museum in its spacious rooms rather than an extension of City Hall? I have an acquaintance who has a vast collection of vintage toys that he’s willing to donate if such a project comes to fruition. Once open, collaborations with other toy collectors could be readily acquired for changing exhibits. This could even be a cooperative venture with Berkshire Museum.
In time, a petting zoo and nature walks could also be included within the park’s acreage. This could be an opportunity to team up with Hancock Shaker Village and Pleasant Valley Sanctuary. Furthermore, the greenery around Springside House would be the perfect spot for our splendid but currently-shuttered Berkshire Carousel. If the carousel doesn’t soon find a suitable home, I’m afraid this Berkshire treasure will eventually be lost to our county.
Perhaps our city leaders can put this notion in motion and create a wonderful place for families to gather and tourists to visit.
Kevin O’Hara, Pittsfield