To the editor: U.S. Rep. Richard Neal recently pointed to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement as a trade bill which has profoundly changed the lives of workers, giving them ability to negotiate fair wages and better working conditions.
Neal asserts this demonstrates the far-reaching possibilities of U.S. trade deals. Could an effective trade bill also address illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, an urgent matter contributing to climate change? Yes, through a little known trade bill currently before Congress called The Forest Act.
The Amazon Rainforest is currently experiencing illegal deforestation. Millions of dollars are made by illegal cartels clearcutting forests to create agricultural land for cattle, rubber, cocoa and soybean oil. The United States can make a huge dent in this process by making it unlawful to import products from illegally deforested land. This will not affect supply chains. Legal suppliers of cocoa, rubber, beef and soybean oil will benefit and increase their production with the passage of this bill.
As the chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, Congressman Richard Neal has a powerful chance to champion this trade idea and act on climate change, which he referred to in late June as “an existential crisis."
As co-leader of the bipartisan Berkshire Chapter of Citizen’s Climate Lobby, we have worked for the past 12 years to support effective ways to mitigate climate change. It's time for Congress to act.
Pauline Banducci, Monterey
The writer is co-leader of the Citizen’s Climate Lobby Berkshire Chapter.