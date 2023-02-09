Letter: Tragic accident should prompt rethink of Pittsfield intersection

To the editor: It was sad to read of the death of Shaloon Milord. ("Shaloon Milord, the woman critically injured in Monday's pedestrian car crash on West Street in Pittsfield, has died," Eagle, Feb. 5.)
Sad, but no surprise. That West Street corner has been an accident waiting to happen in the more than seven years I've used it almost daily. And almost daily, I've thought that a light at the intersection is urgent. It is a heavily trafficked corner, especially in the morning and in the afternoon when traffic is sometimes backed up to or past the railroad trestle.
A traffic light would not only enhance the vehicular safety but also obviously be a safety measure for pedestrian traffic.
Nothing can bring back Ms. Milford, but a traffic light at the intersection could help avoid another tragic accident.
Yvette Bastow, Pittsfield