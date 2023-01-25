To the editor: My eyes teared up with gratitude and hope as I read the Jan. 5 story "Traditions mark Baker's last day."
I am touched by the dignity with which Charlie Baker gave Maura Healey the symbolic items of the governor's office and by Maura Healey's receptivity as she took them. The photo of them in this exchange enhanced the story.
Gov. Healey said: "It's so important that we respect these traditions and the continuity of government."
What a positive contrast to the disrespect for government played out by House Republicans in D.C.
Ani Nadler Grosser, Lenox