Transparency needed at Great Barrington PD
To the editor: In a recent article, outgoing Great Barrington Police Chief William Walsh touted the “concrete steps” he has taken to “enhance responsiveness, transparency and accountability.” All in keeping, we are told, with the department’s embrace of a “progressive, 21st-century style of policing.”
So why are there still so many secrets? Why, for instance, can’t Walsh find a timely, cost-effective way of responding to public records requests about how his officers’ use of Tasers?
Tasers are designed to immobilize people with 50,000 volts of electricity. Although marketed as “nonlethal” weapons, they have been linked to hundreds of deaths since 2003, according to Amnesty International.
Since 2013 Great Barrington police officers either used or threatened to use a Taser on nearly 30 separate occasions — an alarmingly high rate for a small-town department.
Wanting to know more, in December 2018, I submitted a public records request to Great Barrington for copies of use of force reports that would shed light on how its officers use these controversial devices.
Use of force reports, which can be redacted to protect the privacy of individuals, provide a narrative description of the events leading up to a Taser deployment. Such documentation would provide real accountability and allow the Select Board to exercise more effective oversight of a department long accustomed to operating in secrecy.
Since filing that request, numerous other departments across Western Massachusetts have provided me with their own reports on Taser use. Usually, they fulfill the request for free. By contrast, Walsh’s supposedly cutting-edge, transparent police force has estimated that to obtain copies of the 17 Taser-related reports I have requested, they would need to charge more than $1,000 — an absurdly high sum that violates the spirit of the public records law.
Following last spring’s Black Lives Matter moment, certain members of Great Barrington’s Select Board championed the cause of police reform. Replacing fake transparency with the real thing would be an excellent place to start.
Seth Kershner, Sandisfield