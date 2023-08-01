Letter: Traveling worries in a divided America

To the editor: My husband and I were planning to travel by car from our home in Massachusetts to visit relatives living in the southern region of the United States.
Our first objective was to focus on ways to compensate for the physical and cognitive declines associated with the process of aging, especially as they affect the stamina and energy needed for senior citizens to travel safely. We are both in our late 70s.
Clearly, there was concern about the number of hours we would need to be on the road, the number of times we would need to stop and the uncertainty of finding or booking hotel rooms as needed on our driving route. Then, upon arriving at our destinations, we would need to rest and recuperate, which would limit the time we could spend with our family.
The second objective was to pay attention to the reports of a probable reoccurrence of destructive rhetoric and subsequent behaviors across the nation. It was at this point in planning that I made an assertive, somewhat "foot-stomping" declaration: “I will not take off my 'Democrat' bumper sticker.”
I altered my standpoint after having a socio-political reality check about the persistent fear and hate-mongering, the intense partisan divide in our government, and the rampant incitement to become violent or oppressive in response to any disagreements or perceived differences.
Keeping in mind the inspirational logo bumper sticker "Coexist" was designed to represent tolerance, I purchased one with the intent to temporarily cover up my "Democrat" bumper sticker during our road trip. The seven symbols incorporated into the logo are meant to encourage living together in harmonious, peaceful interconnection with different people.
I was deeply distressed to think my bumper sticker could become a stark threat to travel safety. I lamented the thought that we could be bumped way off the road with a "Coexist" bumper sticker as easily as we could be with a "Democrat" bumper sticker.
Fortunately, our strong commitment to visit relatives in the South remained intact. After assessing our wide-ranging concerns for travel safety, we decided to fly to an airport nearby our relatives and rent a car to go visit them.
We have faith in the strength and support of family ties to help each other move forward, and it was with playful optimism that we began singing the tune, “Happy Trails to You.”
Edith V. Pye, Pittsfield