To the editor: In what world would any sane person think the raised portions of sidewalk on Main Street in Great Barrington are a good idea? None.
I got out of the passenger seat of our car in front of Berkshire Bank, expecting, since I’d stepped out of the car and up the curb onto the sidewalk, that was the level of the sidewalk. Didn’t even consider it might not stay that way: nowhere in my experience of sidewalks anywhere have I encountered this menacing construction. Looking ahead of me, I took two steps out of the car and fell off the mid-sidewalk curb, landing on my hip. X-rays at the ER showed I didn’t break hip or pelvis. I have bad bruises, painfully wrenched muscles, having to use a cane to walk. The ER doctor said he’s stumbled on this bizarre sidewalk addition a couple of times; another friend called them treacherous; another helped a woman who’d fallen on it and gashed her leg.
Having stepped out of a car onto the sidewalk, one expects not to have to step down right away. Furthermore, when you step down off a normal curb, you’re facing the street, not buildings. So by dint of a lifetime of habit, looking at buildings means you’re not going down a curb. It means you’re on the sidewalk level.
Beyond that, the raised part is so narrow, you don’t have a chance to look down before the deadly drop-off. And vice versa: as you approach the street, you don’t expect to go up a curb. I’d not parked on the street since the pandemic, so wasn’t aware of what some inept city planner must have thought was an “improvement,” and what a nonforward-thinking Select Board approved. Creative thinking would have had the designer and board ask before constructing this disaster, “What’s the worst thing that could happen if we put these in?” Huge failure of foresight and design.
Did the town spend how much money on these useless, dangerous structures? At some point, it will be sued by someone who’s not as lucky as I was to get away with only painful, temporarily debilitating bruises.
Lila W. Wilkinson, Mount Washington