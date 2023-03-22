Letter: Tri-Town Health Department knows the virtues of sharing services

To the editor: Your editorial “A first-in-the-county shared services proposal between Lee, Stockbridge is worth watching for all smaller towns” extols the value of shared services in the county.
The mechanics of sharing services successfully is already well-known to the Tri-Town Health Department, located in Lee, which shares services among the towns of Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge. Tri-Town Health is the oldest such shared health department service in the commonwealth, having originated in 1929. The towns of Lee and Lenox also share an animal control officer position through Tri-Town Health.
For the past 27 years, Tri-Town Health has provided a countywide tobacco awareness program to protect our youth and young people from the dangers of tobacco and vaping. Tri-Town also administers the 18 town Southern Berkshire Household Hazardous Waste Program and, with nine other South County towns, recently formed the Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative for regional disease prevention and surveillance and to bridge the gaps of health inequities. Tri-Town has earned millions of dollars in grants to support some of these programs.
Our leadership is more than willing to sit down with the editorial board and highlight our longstanding regional efforts and explain how this almost century-long shared system has lasted. We applaud municipalities on looking toward ways to share services and we hope to see more of this. Our experience confirms that shared services work and can be done successfully.
James J. Wilusz, Pittsfield
The writer is the executive director of the Tri-Town Health Department, which serves Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge.