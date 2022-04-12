To the editor: The Eagle recently printed an Associated Press article headlined “Shooter kills 2, wounds several in crowded central Tel Aviv.”
Reuters headline reads: “Israeli forces kill Palestinian after Tel Aviv shooting leaves two dead.”
Do you see the problem here? The headline should read: "Terrorist murders innocent Israelis in a shooting rampage before being shot by police." That is what happened and has been happening for weeks now resulting in the death of 13 Israelis simply going about their business.
Hamas declared a third intifada months ago and appears to be carrying it out. Yet finding any balanced coverage here is next to impossible.
In the meantime, hundreds of people March in New York City, scene of daily attacks on Jews, chanting “from the river to the sea” — meaning destroy Israel. The press needs to do a much better job of shining a light on this growing and frightening antisemitism.
Sheila Goldlust, Lee