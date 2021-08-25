To the editor: Tonight [Aug. 26] at 7 o'clock, West Stockbridge is having a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting regarding The Foundry not having the permits needed to operate.
Monday [Aug. 30] at 6 p.m., the Select Board is having a special permits meeting to decide if The Foundry gets the special permits to operate their business, which continues to be allowed to operate, despite not having the permits in place to begin with. Both meetings will possibly determine the future of a restaurant that’s been in the Berkshires for 42 years, Truc Orient Express, run by a Vietnamese family.
The Foundry’s COVID pivot to save its business is understandable, but regardless of intent, quite a bit of the neighborly expense was put on the family and business of the Orient Express. Although no one was trying to be harmful, no one made it a priority to see how the family and Orient Express was being affected. There clearly was a lack of transparency in this process, from the noise complaints, the threat of road closure and unexpected burden of legal fees.
In the 1990s, the town decision to close the Harris Street bridge to vehicular traffic removed their access to public roads, landlocking them. It has been decades, and when the situation surfaced this May, the town continues to not be accountable for this decision, despite admitting that they knew about this issue.
Last year, when a white resident complained about noise it was promptly addressed. This year, the Truc family and its business continue to suffer despite complaining numerous times since the beginning of the summer.
While those in town government are doing this in their free time, these positions come with a responsibility to ensure that they do not get too enmeshed in one business over another. The Select Board’s decision to grant an entertainment license failed to see how this action would impact a family and a long-term business, which it clearly does. Restaurants have already suffered tremendously due to the pandemic. How much more do you think the Orient Express can continue with these added burdens? We are now left with hurting relationships and a longtime business’ future in the balance if these issues are not addressed. Please show up for the Orient Express at these upcoming meetings.
Luke Pryjma, Great Barrington