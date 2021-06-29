To the editor: I am extremely disappointed in the disservice The Foundry and the West Stockbridge Select Board are doing to the Nguyen family and their business, Truc Orient Express. This should never have gotten to this point with limited street access for the Nguyen family.
In addition to being a significant safety issue, it is crippling to a long-standing business and valued community members. I appreciate and strongly support Roger Kavanagh’s recent motion that the town “immediately take steps to turn privately owned Merritt Way into a legal easement to provide access to Truc and other homes and businesses off Harris Street — and not wait for engineers to study how to open up both ends of the street to traffic, even though that is a good plan for the future” as noted in a recent Berkshire Eagle article.
What The Foundry is doing is simply unfair and bad business for The Foundry, Truc Orient Express and West Stockbridge. I urge Amy Brentano and the Select Board to reconsider their stances and quickly ensure access via Merritt’s Way for all.
I appreciate The Berkshire Eagle’s continued coverage of this important community issue.
Ruth Weber, Austerlitz, N.Y.