To the editor: I just saw the most heart-rending TV report of the reuniting of a family arrested and separated for the past three years.
This sort of separation is by far the most heinous, inhumane crime, authorized by the former president and his fellow corrupt henchmen. As far as I am concerned, I'd place the highest priority of punishment on such creeps as Stephen Miller, the driving force behind the crooked administration's separation policy as well as the ethically corrupt Attorney General Bill Barr, at least for starters. While I am in some sympathy with President Joe Biden's laudable policy of not looking back too much, I am increasingly concerned and troubled by the dramatic continuation of the majority of the Republicans' attempt to destroy our democracy.
It is truly amazing that a second-class entertainment figure, without much education or moral backbone, may still have the power to poison the political atmosphere, while still enriching himself. Needless to say, rather than enjoying his luxury in Florida, he and his buddies ought to be in the slammer. Of course, I know the justice system will take its time, but let's hope they will do so in a timely manner.
Leo Goldberger, Lenox