To the editor: The dangerous GOP reminds me of a frightened, cornered animal.
It’s often said that Donald Trump "believes" he won the election. The same is said about many of the Republicans in Congress. Let’s not afford them the excuse that they actually believe he won. Trump is poisonous for this country, but he’s only insane, not stupid. He absolutely knows he lost and they all know he lost, but he’d rather create and chase a “big lie” than admit the truth.
Trump and his party have been using elements of our Constitution to violate other elements of it. Now Trump and his shameless sycophants are using what they all know to be a big, dangerous lie for their own political advancement while in complete disregard of what that’s doing to our country. They’re using the “big lie” to scam money from their voters, ostensibly to fight something that doesn’t even exist. They’re changing voting laws so as to suppress voters who they can’t count on because they’re afraid of those voters. Trump and his cronies are using the “lies” for nothing but their own nefarious purposes. They’re devoting most of their time toward staying in office rather than doing their real jobs which is to work for the people.
They’re still pushing lies and denial about the Jan. 6 insurrection because they were just as complicit in it as Trump was. They’re like a desperate, cornered animal trying to escape the truth which threatens them. They lie every day and hope we’ll believe them because the truth is not in their best interests. Their fear of the madman they lie for has brought out their true self-serving colors. They have shown us that to them we are nothing more than just another vote. They are puppets for big money from bad places. And now, new hard evidence comes out that Trump pressured the Department of Justice in December to “just say the election was corrupt [and] leave the rest to me and [Republican] congressmen.”
Their attacks on our democracy are beyond criminal. These lying, dangerous puppets have no place whatsoever in any democracy and they need to go in spite of their efforts to suppress those who they know would rightfully vote them out. We need to be very angry.
David Munger, Pittsfield