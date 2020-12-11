Trump attempts fraud by claiming fraud
To the editor:
When will we stop being surprised? When will we realize that Donald Trump’s standard operating procedure is to claim that others are behaving in the very ways that he himself plots to behave. He is the master of deflection. He is the master of deceit and deception.
He is the little man behind the curtain, like in the “Wizard of Oz,” whose loud and scary voice with smoke and mirrors creates just enough doubt (in ourselves and our neighbors), to divide and conquer. Meanwhile, his minions, afraid that questioning or disagreeing will bring ruin and destruction to their power and position, bow to his whims. Again, like the wicked witches’ “flying monkeys” he reigns down terror and demands blind loyalty.
Trump has not changed his way of operating in this world, for his reality is driven by the distorted view of a reality that must mirror his own view of himself. If you believe that there is no way you can be wrong — that you could lose, that power and money are the only gods that matter, that your view of how the world works is true — then anything that is shaped or sounds or feels different than that is “fake,” “fraudulent,” “out to get me.” In my profession, it is called narcissistic projection. And the only response such people have to this inner wound when it is triggered is to attack and attack twice as hard as they feel it has been done to them.
I have a sign I use to keep in my office behind my chair: ”Don’t believe everything you think.”
Just because Trump does doesn’t mean we should.
Craig Clemow, Williamstown