To the editor: Letter-writer Leo Delaney opened by talking of God and “good vs. evil.” ("Letter: I oppose Democrats' toxic complicity," Eagle Oct. 7.)
His keyboard must have been broken during the previous administration. After all, the Bible teaches us that “the love of money is the root of all evil.” I’d say that the love of money was second only to lying during President Donald Trump’s term.
Republicans endorsed Trump despite the fact that he had cheated on all three wives, made hush money payments to a Playboy playmate and porn star, and was recorded telling another man about what part of a woman’s anatomy you can just walk up and grab. And if there was deafening silence from Democrats on protesters, it was even worse when then-President Trump endorsed evil when he said “there were very fine people on both sides” following the tragic results of the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Va.
And divisiveness? Democrat Al Gore won the popular vote in the 2000 presidential election, but in his concession speech said, “I say to President-elect Bush that what remains of partisan rancor must now be put aside, and may God bless his stewardship of this country.” Democrat Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016, but said in her concession speech, “Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead. Our constitutional democracy enshrines the peaceful transfer of power and we don’t just respect that, we cherish it.” Trump, who lost the 2020 popular vote by more than 7 million votes and the electoral vote 306-232, never conceded and instead perpetuates the "big lie" (without evidence) that the election was stolen. Deafening silence from most Republicans.
Mr. Delaney’s letter ran a day after President Joe Biden’s pardoning (Christian principle of forgiveness?) of thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana. It was also a day after a Proud Boys member pleaded guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
I am neither Democrat nor Republican. I believe there is evil on both sides of the aisle. But I also believe in God and believe that good will always defeat evil if we work together. As Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” I pray for this administration just as I prayed for the last one. Fighting and finger-pointing gets us nowhere.
Bernie Klem, Dalton