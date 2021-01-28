Trump brought US to brink of civil war
To the editor: Watching the events unfolding on Jan. 6 stunned and frightened me beyond belief.
Over the last few years, listening to the vilification and pure hatred issued from his mouth, plus his bullying tactics, it’s a wonder anyone couldn’t be seeing him for the truly evil person he is. Shades of Hitler.
Americans have suffered, bled and died to preserve a nation founded and devoted to the rule of law.
A new Civil War looms on the horizon with the attack on our nation’s capital incited by Mr. Trump, just as the attack on Fort Sumter during 1860 ushered in four years of darkness and bloodshed — brother against brother, fathers against sons. Unless he and his sycophantic followers are brought to a tribunal court of law under the Sedition Act and brought to face impeachment and prosecution, it presages the end of America as we know it.
This is the only way to bring this traitor and his ilk to justice and to remove the tarnish of dishonor to America and her peoples.
Mr. Trump has become America’s new Benedict Arnold and must be taught that no one is above the law.
Michael J. Amaral, Pittsfield