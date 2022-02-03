To the editor: With the latest demonstration of the former president’s most obvious pathology, I for one cannot help but wondering why it has taken so long to commit him to an institution designed for such a dangerous sociopath as he clearly is.
It should be quite obvious he is a danger to our democracy by having hoodwinked the most despicable members of the Republican Party — be they in Congress or in states' governance — and while he is not likely to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, he is more than likely to screw up our next election.
He is already making his plans, I would predict, based on the eagerness with which he is already addressing his devoted followers. Why on earth he gets free TV time is an obvious economic error. As long as he is still out of an asylum, the less one sees or hears him the better.
Leo Goldberger, Lenox