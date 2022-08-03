To the editor: So Donald Trump is sucking up to the Saudis and suggesting he's not sure if the Saudis were involved in the Sept. 11 terror attacks against the United States, contradicting his previous statements about Saudi Arabia and Sept. 11.
He does not care about the thousands of people who lost their families and friends never mind what the courageous first responders who put their lives on the line. I'm really curious what his cult of followers think now about his take on the most horrendous thing that happened to the United States under a Republican president. There is proof that 15 out 19 who carried out the Sept. 11 attacks came from Saudi Arabia. George W. Bush ignored and hid this from the American public because he didn't want to upset his Saudi friends — just like Trump is doing now.
It makes little difference as long as he can make money from it. Little matters to him except more power and money. This is the same guy that got out of going to Vietnam numerus times because of "bone spurs." This is same guy who has a ton of veterans who believe his nonstop lies. I can't figure out why veterans still support a guy who, rather than calling John McCain a hero, said "I like guys that weren't captured." How veterans still support this coward boggles my mind.
This is the guy who till this day is still trying to destroy our democracy every day of our lives. Come on, people, our longtime democracy is in dire peril.
Jamie Larkin, Washington