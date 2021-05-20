To the editor: Some Republicans voted to acquit Donald Trump out of fear for their lives — not because they supported him.
If they received death threats or whatever, so what? Let the Trump allies do what they want. After all, what would they have to show for it? Just themselves being thrown in jail.
Liz Cheney may have been ousted, but if she's guilty of anything, it's of holding onto her self respect and telling the truth. She didn't let a hopeless psychopath like Donald Trump and his hopelessly psychotic allies walk through her mind with their dirty feet. No Republicans against Donald Trump should allow that upon themselves.
If some choose to make death threats, let him. After all, they're just making Trump look worse and worse. As far as I'm concerned, 3-year-olds show more maturity than this guy. He's nothing but a rich, spoiled sore loser. God forbid he should ever find the humanity to admit that to himself.
Brian Isaac, Adams