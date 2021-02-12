Trump did nothing to protect our democracy
To the editor: Police officers, firefighters, doctors and other professionals are paid to help and protect people.
The president of the United States takes an oath to protect its citizens. It is his most important job. But on Jan. 6, Donald Trump did nothing. Instead, he continued to watch the coverage on television as the criminals committed crimes on the people inside our Capital. Five people died, 140 injured — he did nothing.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said that the president “was delighted,” while watching the insurrection on television and could not understand why others were not delighted also. The president could have stopped the criminals, but he did nothing.
Ralph Waldo Emerson said: “What you do, or don’t do, speaks so loudly that I can not hear what you say.” Trump did nothing. He did not do his job and that alone is enough for impeachment and conviction.
Renzo Del Molino, Great Barrington