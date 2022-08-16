To the editor: Once again, Donald Trump proves that he is the leader and spokesperson of the national whining society.
He opens his mouth and all that comes out sounds like "Oh, woe is me."
Does anyone really think that Trump has any good reason to whine? Trump is a rich, white, old man. He claims that he has never been given a thing in his life that he didn't earn. If only we all had his entitled start in life.
Why is it that the best Trump can do for the people of this country is to continue to whine? My sense is that some people think Trump's need for attention is going to make their lives better. What's going to make lives better is hard work, hard work, hard work and a lot of kindness.
Let toddlers have the whining stage. Then, they can grow up, own up to their actions, remember to be kind and get going on working hard.
Sarah Horne, Stockbridge