To the editor: I write in response to a letter to the editor by Thomas Gilardi on Joe Biden’s March 25 news conference ("Letter: At news conference, Biden seemed lost at sea," April 1, Eagle).
He wrote: “The only word I could use to describe Joe Biden's press conference on March 25 would be 'embarrassing.'” I gave Thomas the benefit of the doubt and rewatched it. He wrote of Biden: “It was obvious he was lost at sea. He lost his thoughts in midsentence and could not find his own notes.” He also said the news media — which he calls, as Trump did, “fake news” — is in this administration’s pocket. I know where such views come from, but I digress to the facts.
What I see in Biden’s words is honesty, integrity and transparency. Sure, he stops and thinks in those news conferences, sometimes in midsentence, only to review his initial thoughts so as to be honest and truthful, and to give a real answer — not “lost at sea.” Also, Biden will speak to what matters without needing notes because he’s real. Trump, on the other hand, would not do that. He would rather just instantly respond with whatever he was used to repeating in order to distract from the questions and go on a rant of self-praise, and then go on further to rant and further divide the country until all of his four years of lies culminated in the Jan. 6 insanity.
Let us not forget how Trump, as soon as he took office, appointed his family members to high positions and put other unqualified people where they didn’t belong in his attempt to make our country just another Trump family business, and it abundantly showed.
I submit that the real “embarrassment” is a letter of detrimental opinion that is, in my mind, just another attempt at distracting from the truth, maybe to continue to promote the “big lie” of the election and trying to pave the way for more of the deception and insanity of the last four years, which no one in this country deserves ever again. It isn’t helpful to our democracy.
Joe Biden is sincerely trying, despite his nefarious opponents, to do the right thing for all, and trying to discredit him is not in anyone’s best interest. Opinion letters will differ in where the writer’s allegiances lie. I treat them accordingly as we all should.
David Munger, Pittsfield