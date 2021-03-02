Trump followers fine with his distortion of truth
To the editor: The other day, a letter in The Berkshire Eagle expressed the writer’s longing for yet another four years of Donald Trump’s presidency — to make America “great again.”
Thank god we have freedom of speech in our wonderful democratic country — yet one cannot help but wonder about its rational limits. As we have suffered these past four years with the dramatic distortion of reality and truth, be it via Trump or via Fox and other so-called news-outlets, it seems time to dramatically reverse that trend in our society among all political stripes.
Face facts: Trump is a crook who is about to be legally charged and judged on several counts of very serious charges. Why not wait for the ultimate disposition of his days in court? Would his followers still disregard his obvious moral misfit for the highest office in the land, ironically self-titled “the enforcer of law and order?”
My earnest hope is that whatever the political stripe of his continuing supporters may be — for example, “tea party conservative” or “Republican” — as long as it abhors white supremacist and inhumane immigration policies, I am obviously for rational debate.
Leo Goldberger, Lenox