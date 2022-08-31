To the editor: The extent of the damage that Donald Trump, with his Republican backers' support, has done to this country during his tenure and subsequently is unfathomable.
I am differentiating Republicans from Trump-backing Republicans because they are two different groups. True conservative Republicans have reasonable values, where Trump-backers have none other than to please and defend their leader regardless of the cost to them personally or collectively — in other words, a cult.
I have many friends, relatives and neighbors who belong to each classification. Given the chance, the Trump-backers would return the country to lawlessness of the Wild West.
The origins of virtually every issue this country is experiencing — an uncertain economy, inflation, intensifying division — can be directly traced back to his tenure. Sadly, regardless if you’re on the left or right, we will all suffer the effects.
The revelation that he had numerous official documents, with various levels of security clearance, insecurely and carelessly stored at his Mar-a-Lago Club, is truly disturbing. The simple fact that they were not under control for months requires that they all be considered compromised. The extent of the damage done will be unknown for some time, but will likely cost lives, relationships and billions or even trillions of dollars to rectify, and will take years or even decades to identify and rectify.
Why the National Archives and Justice Department didn’t act sooner to recover the documents is beyond belief. The lack of timely action only compounded the unfolding disaster. The fact that they were even allowed out of the White House to begin with reveals a systemic failure that must be addressed. No one, former president or not, should be able to load up a moving truck with boxes of documents without them being reviewed by the proper authority first.
Add this onto the myriad other failures of the 45th president, and his administration should be clearly defined as the worst in the country's history. Why any American would want him to hold any official office, let alone the presidency, is beyond comprehension. While he is not currently running, his cohorts are building the foundation for a potential 2024 presidential run.
As the midterm elections near, we all will be faced with a decision to continue with democracy or move toward a fascist Trumpist, and likely theocratic, autocracy. Choose wisely.
Dennis Croughwell, Dalton